100 Plus Degree Temps Set to Hit the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley set for heat wave next week that will bring scorching temperatures to the area.

It was reported earlier this week that New York's first heat wave of the year would be here soon with forecasters saying things will warm up significantly by late week just in time for the official start of summer. With today (Friday, June 20) being the official first day of summer, things are about to get hot!



I was just talking yesterday about how frustrating it is to find reliable weather forecasts these days. Being in radio and having to give the weather each hour, it would be nice if these reports could be more accurate. For instance, the forecast I had for this past Thursday said cloudy skies all afternoon and thunderstorms. It actually tuned out to be a beautiful Sunny day, with thunderstorms not showing up until the early evening for much of the area.

I for one can deal with the heat. I'm a spring and summer guy myself. Can't stand the rest of the year. We aren't sure of the accuracy, but according to a source I often use for weather, The Weather Channel, we will be seeing extreme heat next week with near record high temps reaching 100 on Monday, to 101 on Tuesday! We're going with 101.5 for Tuesday, in honor of WPDH, the Home of Rock n Roll in New York's Hudson Valley.

The Weather Channel

If we actually will hit 100 degrees or more next week is anyone's guess, but the fact remains that it is going to be hot and you'll wanna be prepared and stay hydrated. See how to stay hydrates during extreme heat below.

Feeling Thirsty? How to Stay Hydrated During Extreme Heat