While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.

Here are the details you need for next year's Stormville Flea Market show season.

Stormville Flea Market 2023 Dates

People travel to the Hudson Valley from quite a distance away to visit the infamous Stormville Flea Market. Some for the homemade crafts and hand-crafted home decor, others for the food finds, and plenty for the antique vendors.

Not that it needed any additional publicity to attract shoppers, but Stormville has also been featured on HGTV's Flea Market Finds in the past.

Now that the official dates for 2023 are out, you can start planning your flea market game plan for next year:

April 29th and 30th 2023 - Spring Time in the Country (over 400 exhibitors)

May 27th and 28th 2023 - Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday, July 1st, 2023 - one day only during 4th of July 'Weekend'

September 2nd and 3rd 2023 - Labor Day Weekend

October 7th and 8th 2023 - Columbus Day Weekend

Saturday, November 4th, 2023 - Christmas in November

When sharing the dates for 2023, Stormville indicated that they were still looking for vendors for the 2023 flea markets, more information by contacting 845-221-6561.

Ultimate Family Yard Sale 2023 Dates

Marketed as a bargain hunter's paradise, there are two weekends of family yard sales at the Stormville Flea Market for 2023:

Saturday, June 17th 2023

Saturday, September 23rd 2023

With over 300 families sharing their items for sale, you can also register for your own booth at the Ultimate Family Yard Sale shows by contacting 845-226-1660.

Are you a newbie or a Stormville Flea Market veteran? If a regular, what are your go-to vendors? I always end up stocking up on spices, holiday decorations, most definitely can't leave without a giant pretzel to share with my favorite flea market shopper, my dad!

