A powerful storm system, that has brought severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to the central and southern U.S., will move east towards the northeast by Wednesday. Temperatures will be mild across the area for most of the week, with forecasters saying that highs will approach 60 F by mid-week.

However, Hudson Valley Weather says that there could be "the possibility of trees and wires down and isolated power outage" with this next storm system as it arrives.

Severe Storms, Gusty Winds Possible For Parts of New York State & Hudson Valley

NBC reports that showers will already push into the Hudson Valley by Wednesday morning. These rains shouldn't last too long, though heavier rain with a strong line of thunderstorms will affect the area by later afternoon and evening, says meteorologists.

NBC New York reports that the wind and rain will be the main issue, with wind gusts by late Wednesday approaching 30 to 40 mph, and "isolated gusts up to 60 mph possible." Rainfall totals will be higher in areas across the Hudson Valley, with some amounts exceeding an inch, says weather forecasters.

The good news is that area should receive some much needed rain, as many parts of the Hudson Valley are still in the drought that started last fall. Once the front has moved through, temperatures will return to more normal levels for this time in March. Highs late this will week will fall again into the 40s, according to The Weather Channel.