A Hudson Valley business that's been up and running for over a century is moving again. How many of their former locations can you remember?

When you're in business long enough, you're bound to hop around a little bit. However, one Hudson Valley shop has always had a bit of wanderlust. In it's 101 years of business in the Poughkeepsie area, it's relocated a total of 15 times, which averages out to once every seven years.

Now they're at it again, announcing yet another move.

Poughkeepsie, NY Store Planning to Relocate Again

This week, Davis Furniture hung a giant banner outside of its Poughkeepsie store on Route 9 announcing that it would be moving. For longtime customers, this isn't shocking news.

Davis Furniture has been hopping around the Hudson Valley for longer than all of us have been alive. I remember shopping at one of their former locations near the Poughkeepsie Galleria, which is now occupied by a martial arts school. For the past 101 years, the store has occupied 15 different locations, which may be some sort of record.

Where is Davis Furniture Relocating To?

In an announcement on its Facebook page, Davis Furniture alerted customers to the upcoming move, but didn't reveal where they would be going. When asked in the comments, the store admitted that it was still "actively looking" for a new storefront and promised to announce it when finalized.

Davis Furniture is now hosting a moving sale that will help clean out inventory ahead of their big move. Customers can still visit their Route 9 location and save on some of the store's most popular items.

The good news is that Davis Furniture isn't leaving the Hudson Valley. The store promised that no matter where it lands, it will remain local to the Poughkeepsie area just as it's been for the past 101 years.