The Hudson Valley is kicking off 2025 with a number of great new businesses and exciting changes.

Among those changes is a brand new face at one beloved performance venue.

The Stissing Center in Pine Plains Makes Exciting Announcement

On Saturday, January 7, The Stissing Center shared on Facebook that they will be starting 2025 off with a brand new Executive Director who has quite an impressive resume.

Patrick Trettenero has been named The Stissing Center's new Executive Director. A quick look through Trettenero's previous ventures shows a long history of dedication to theater, entertainment, and community care.

Trettenero has been supporting the arts throughout his career. He began his professional experience as an Artistic Director in Chicago and moved into director and producer roles as his career continued. Trettenero's LinkedIn bio shares that he invested in a number of Broadway favorites and Tony Award-winning productions including Next to Normal, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Kimberly Akimbo.

And that's only scratching the surface of Trettenero's experience.

From being an executive at NBCUniversal to producing a major telethon raising money for LA's homeless community, Trettenero sure has a lot to offer in his new position at the Stissing Center.

Can't-Miss Events at The Stissing Center in 2025

The 2025 season kicks off at The Stissing Center with their Fire & Ice event. General admission tickets will give you entry into an elegant evening of cocktails, performances, and an "EXCLUSIVE unveiling" of what the 2025 season has in store according to their site.

Some other notable events coming in 2025 include the Another Slave Narrative film screening this February 8th. According to the Stissing Center, "In 1936-1938, the Federal Writers' Project interviewed 2,300 ex-slaves to document 'slave' life using the very words of the men and women who endured it."

Latin Grammy Award winner Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet will also be coming this year on March 8th. The performance is expected to pack a beautiful live performance showcasing the evolution of Tango from its origins to what it sounds like today.

Find more information about what's coming to The Stissing Center this year by visiting their website here.

