Stewart’s Unleashes Insane Must-Have Tailgate Accessory

Stewart's Shops customers are going crazy over the store's latest invention that will change tailgating forever.

On Thursday, Stewart's Shops took to social media to announce the release of its first-ever "Knit Mitten Can Holder". The fashion accessory is designed to "keep your drink cold and your hands warm" this football season.

New Yorkers Go Crazy Over Knit Mitten Can Holder

The warm and cozy mitten features a built-in center pocket stitched right into the hand that Stewart's Shops says is specially designed to keep your hand nice and warm while holding a cold beverage on chilly days. The mitten can also be used as an insulator for keeping coffee warm while standing outside waiting for the school bus or watching an early morning soccer game.

The limited-supply item costs just $9.99 and, according to the announcement, was available "while supplies last" on the company's website.

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Novelty Stewart's Shop Mitten Quickly Sells Out

Customers who didn't immediately jump over to the website to make their purchase were disappointed to find out that the mitten can holder quickly sold out. It's unclear how many of the mittens were available, but demand quickly overtook the supply, leaving those who wanted to keep their fingers from freezing to their beer out of luck.

I'm happy to report that I was one of the lucky few who was able to make a purchase and am anxiously awaiting my order, which is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.

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I'll be posting a full review of Stewart's Knit Mitten Can Holder, so be sure to come back and see if this genius device lives up to the hype.

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