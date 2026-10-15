Mid-Hudson Bridge to Glow Green in Honor of Hudson River Housing

The Mid-Hudson Bridge is lighting up green to celebrate a local organization helping people find stability, independence and a place to call home.

If you're crossing the Mid-Hudson Bridge this week, you might notice a little extra green lighting up the Hudson River.

Hudson River Housing announced that the bridge is glowing green in honor of its annual Evening by the Hudson celebration, recognizing the Poughkeepsie-based nonprofit's work to provide safe, affordable housing and supportive services throughout the Hudson Valley.

The organization shared photos of the illuminated bridge on social media, encouraging people passing through the area to snap a photo and tag Hudson River Housing.

From Homelessness to the Air Force: Tyrel Albin's Story

One of the most powerful examples of the organization's impact is the story of Tyrel Albin, a young Dutchess County man whose journey from homelessness to military service has inspired the community.

At just 18 years old, Albin was facing homelessness without family support. He eventually found his way to Pat's Place, Hudson River Housing's transitional housing program in Poughkeepsie, where he received support while working toward his goal of joining the United States Air Force.

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Albin went on to graduate from basic military training in June and continued his education at technical school in Pensacola, Florida. He is scheduled to graduate from technical training on October 20 before heading to his new assignment in Missouri, according to Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino.

Now, Albin's story is coming full circle. Hudson River Housing announced that its upcoming Evening by the Hudson celebration will feature a special video message from Albin himself, offering attendees an update on his journey.

His experience highlights how access to stable housing and a supportive community can help young people work toward a very different future.

What Is Hudson River Housing's Evening by the Hudson?

Hudson River Housing's annual Evening by the Hudson celebration is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at The Grandview in Poughkeepsie.

The event brings together supporters for dinner, an open bar, auctions, raffles and stories highlighting the organization's work. According to the event listing, tickets are $200, and the event is sold out.

Hudson River Housing operates several housing and support programs, including Pat's Place, which provides young adults ages 18 to 24 with supportive transitional housing for up to two years as they work toward permanent housing and independence.

For Albin, that support helped provide a foundation for his next chapter. His upcoming video message will give the community a chance to hear from someone who has experienced that impact firsthand.

The green lights on the Mid-Hudson Bridge offer a visible reminder of the organization's mission: helping people find not just a roof over their heads, but the support and opportunity to build a future.

Learn more about Hudson River Housing at hudsonriverhousing.org.