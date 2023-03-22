Steve Miller Band and Joe Satriani Set to Rock Hudson Valley

The two rockers have set a summer date at Bethel Woods.

Steve Miller Band is getting ready for another summer of concerts. It seems every summer for as far back as I remember, the Steve Miller Band goes out and hits the summer sheds.

The first time I caught Steve Miller Band live they performed with the Doobie Brothers in the summer of 1995 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. I had just graduated high school at Dover, and me and some friends drove up to Saratoga Springs and rocked out to classic rock favorites all night. I've seen Steve Miller Band a few times over the years, and another memorable show was in the pouring rain at Bethel in the summer of 2008 when they shared the stage with the legendary Joe Cocker.

A Little About Steve Miller Band

Steve Miller Band signed to Capitol Records in 1967 and had a string of mid-to-late 1970s hit singles that have been staples at classic rock radio. Albums like The Joker, Fly Like an Eagle and Book of Dreams are all '70s classics, and 1982's Abracadabra became an instant '80s classic upon its release. The band's Greatest Hits 1974-78 has sold over 13 million copies and Steve Miller was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2016.

Joe Satriani Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

A Little About Joe Satriani

Joe Satriani is a 15-time Grammy Award nominee that has sold over 10 million albums, making him the bestselling instrumental rock guitarist of all time. He worked as a guitar instructor (teaching the likes of Steve Vai and Metallica's Kirk Hammett among others) before going on to have a successful solo career starting in the late 1980s. In 1988 he was recruited by Mick Jagger for his first solo tour and he briefly toured with Deep Purple after another departure of Ritchie Blackmore in 1993. He founded the G3 tour in 1995 and has been a member of the supergroup Chickenfoot since the band's formation in 2008.

Steve Miller Band and Joe Satriani at Bethel Woods

Steve Miller Band with special guest Joe Satriani will play Bethel Woods on Sunday, July 2. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10 am. Get more info here.

