Pat Benatar Set to Rock Bethel Woods

The rock n roll hall of famer will perform this summer in Bethel, NY.

In the United States, Pat Benatar has had two multi-platinum albums, five platinum albums, and 15 Billboard top 40 singles and she has sold over 35 million albums worldwide. She is also a four-time Grammy Award winner. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with her husband and bandmate Neil Giraldo in November 2022.

Benatar's 1979 debut album, In the Heat of the Night, was her breakthrough in North America featuring the single "Heartbreaker". Her second album, 1980's Crimes of Passion, was her most successful work, peaking at No. 2 in North America and being certified 4 times platinum in the U.S. with the single "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" reached the top 10 in the U.S. and is considered to be her best-known song.

Chrysalis Chrysalis loading...

Her third album, Precious Time (1981), was another success, topping the U.S. Album Chart with its single "Fire and Ice" charted highly in the US and Canada. Her next release, Get Nervous (1982), sold less well than her previous two albums, but did include the hit "Shadows of the Night".

In 1983 her sound began to move towards more of a pop sound. The single "Love Is a Battlefield" (1983) was her biggest hit in most countries, reaching No. 1 in the Netherlands, Australia and on the U.S. Rock Tracks chart, and No. 5 on the US Hot 100 off the live album Live from Earth. In 1984, she released Tropico and its lead single "We Belong", which reached the top 10 in several countries, including No. 5 on the U.S. Hot 100.

1985's Seven the Hard Way featured the U.S. top 10 hit "Invincible". Her follow-up, Wide Awake in Dreamland (1988), marked a resurgence in sales in Canada and Australia, and was her biggest hit in the U.K. with the single "All Fired Up" becoming a significant hit in Canada, Australia and the US. She released four additional albums between 1991 and 2003.

Pat Benatar Playing Bethel Woods

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with special guest The Vindys will play Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on July 21. Tickets on sale Friday, March 29 at 10am. More info here.

Pat Benatar Albums Ranked Six albums reached platinum sales or better as Pat Benatar built a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame career. But which one topped them all? Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin