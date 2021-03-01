Step Inside the Starry Night Painting This Summer in New York

Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night" is one of the most famous paintings in the world. Thanks to a new interactive exhibit coming to New York this summer, visitors from all over will be able to step into the painting and experience it like never before.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens in New York City this June, with a chance to witness "Starry Night," and the Dutch painter's other works, in a whole new way, featuring 360-degree projections, 15 thousand-foot screens, and virtual reality goggles.

Along with seeing the paintings on an enormous scale, the exhibit's virtual reality experience will give visitors the chance to take a ten-minute journey through "a day in the life of the artist." You'll virtually walk alongside Van Gogh and discover the inspiration behind some of his most iconic pieces, including "Vincent's Bedroom at Arles" and "Starry Night Over the Rhone."

Tickets for the Immersive Experience are running low, but are currently only available online in 30-minute time slots. Tickets cost $36 for adults and $19.90 for kids. Children under 4 years old are free.

The exhibit will open at a secret location in New York City that will be announced soon.

Looking to plan that perfect, socially distant vacation experience for this summer? The Van Gogh experience is hands-free and requires masks and social distancing at all times, so it's friendly for our current COVID times.

Find more information and get your tickets before they sell out through the experience's website.

