Please Stay Off Playground in Hyde Park, For Now At Least

That's the message from town officials in Hyde Park, New York.

Residents across the Dutchess County town of Hyde Park were excited to hear recently that the town had begun construction on a new park that is expected to provide hours of outdoor fun for kids and families for many years to come. The new park construction has been underway for a while and as it nears completion town officials have reported that some people have begun to use the park before it's officially opened and that's a no-no!

Ben Geller/Facebook Ben Geller/Facebook loading...

New Park in Hyde Park, NY

The new park, located at Hackett Hill is shaping up to be a favorite place for kids to spend some time during the warmer months but as you can see in the picture above the park is NOT done yet and town officials want everyone to stay off, for now. According to a post in the Hyde Park Facebook group, town officials including Town Supervisor Al Torreggiani, The Hyde Park Town Board, and Legislators Ben Geller & Will Truitt warned that use of teh playground is NOT permitted yet,

"FYI: The playground is NOT Permitted for use yet at Hackett Hill. It will be soon & we cannot wait for families to partake in all the fun. However, for your kid's safety, please stay off until the project is complete. Thank you!"

Stay Off the Playground!

The message went on to also point out that there is orange "warning" fencing around the playground with warning signs telling everyone to stay out. Obviously, not everyone got the message as people ignored the warnings and started using the playground recently. Once the picture above was posted on Facebook one resident had an interesting comment...."I don’t understand humans!"

Once the playground project is completed and the opening date is announced we will update this article with all of the important information but until then please stay off the playground.

