State Police Hand Out Over 5,500 tickets Over Holiday Break

The New York State Police handed out over 5,500 tickets during their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

New York State Police in Troop F issued 5,590 vehicle and traffic law tickets during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Friday, December 13, 2019, to Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

114 motorists were charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers handled 351 property damage accidents, 58 personal injury accidents, and one fatal vehicle crash. Troop F covers Rockland. Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, and Greene counties.

