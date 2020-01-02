State Police Hand Out Over 5,500 tickets Over Holiday Break
The New York State Police handed out over 5,500 tickets during their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
New York State Police in Troop F issued 5,590 vehicle and traffic law tickets during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Friday, December 13, 2019, to Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
114 motorists were charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers handled 351 property damage accidents, 58 personal injury accidents, and one fatal vehicle crash. Troop F covers Rockland. Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, and Greene counties.
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley Snow Closings & Delays
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie