NY Driver Hilariously Tries (and Fails) to Fool State Police
A New York Driver is in hot water after spectacularly failing to get away with a hilarious forgery.
Troopers shared a photo of a recent traffic stop this week that left them scratching their heads and trying not to laugh.
What was taped to the windshield looked less like an official New York inspection sticker and more like something whipped up at the kitchen table with a pack of markers.
Troopers Spot Something "Off"
According to a Facebook post from the New York State Police, a trooper pulled over a vehicle after noticing issues with the plates. That’s when things got interesting. The inspection sticker was clearly homemade. No barcode. No hologram. No anything. Just a hand-drawn square stuck to the glass.
The NYSP jokingly credited the driver for their "impressive amount of confidence" in creating the clearly fake documents, but also reminded drivers that while creativity is encouraged in many areas of life, it does not apply to state inspections.
This Isn’t the First Time
If this all sounds familiar, that’s because a nearly identical stunt happened two years ago. A Hudson Valley driver was busted after trying to pass off what looked like a printed clip art square in the corner of their windshield. Troopers described that one as “comically fake” too. Charges included possessing a forged instrument, which is a pretty serious way to end what started as a bad idea.
No Laughing Matter
It might seem harmless, but inspections exist for a reason. New York requires every registered vehicle to be inspected once a year to make sure it’s safe to share the road. That includes brakes, lights, emissions and all the other things you want the car next to you to have in working order.
Trying to fake your registration or inspection sticker can have serious consequences, including fines, possible jail time and apparently being featured on the State Police Facebook page for the whole Hudson Valley to see.
