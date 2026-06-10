Bars Throughout NY Can Serve Alcohol All Night Long This Summer

New legislation has been announced that will allow bars in New York State to stay open until 4am every night.

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new law that will temporarily allow bars and restaurants across New York State to serve alcohol until 4am, even if counties have rules saying otherwise.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

The change has been made to coincide with the World Cup, allowing bars the opportunity to stay open for those late-night games. The order begins on June 11, 2026, the opening day of the tournament, and runs through July 20, one day after the championship match.

You can expect to see several bars in the Hudson Valley take advantage of the temporary order due to the fact that the region has a personal connection to the World Cup. Tyler Adams, who grew up in Dutchess County and attended the Wappingers Central School District, will be playing for Team USA.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The World Cup is expected to bring an estimated 1.2 million visitors to the New York-New Jersey region. While many of the matches will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, state officials say the economic impact will be felt far beyond New York City.

The new law overrides county-imposed closing hours and allows on-premises establishments with liquor licenses to continue serving alcohol until 4am throughout the tournament. The only exception is for businesses that already have more restrictive hours imposed by the State Liquor Authority as part of their licensing agreement.

Under normal circumstances, closing times vary across New York State. In many Hudson Valley communities, bars are required to stop serving alcohol before 4am.

State lawmakers say the temporary change is designed to help restaurants, bars and other hospitality businesses accommodate the crowds expected during the month-long tournament.