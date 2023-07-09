Close, but not quite. Well, maybe it wasn't so close.

According to the DMV, every vehicle registered in New York State "must be inspected at least every 12 months". "The inspection must be done before the expiration date of the current inspection sticker, and whenever the vehicle becomes registered in a different name", according to officials.

Sometimes people either can't make it, or maybe just don't want to get their car inspected every year.

Others may even resort to other measures, such as attempting to draw up their own fake inspection stickers to fool officials. The New York Post describes one woman's attempt to make her own sticker as "comically fake".

This is one of those stories.

Authorities Say New York State Woman Tried to Use This Ridiculous Sticker as Inspection

New York State police said in a press release that troopers attempted to make a traffic stop in Broome County July 6. Troopers say they discovered that the owner of the vehicle, who they say was in the passenger seat, tried to use a "homemade piece of paper on the front windshield" in an attempt to represent a New York State Inspection sticker.

This is another case where an elementary school age child could have done a better job.

State police also say the 44-year-old suspect from Union was also in possession of methamphetamine. Officials say she has been charged with class “D” felony of Possession of a Forged Instrument and misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

According to Saland Law, simply "knowing possession of seemingly insignificant items as a New York State Driver’s License with an altered date of birth, (or) a temporary registration for a vehicle with a penciled in expiration date not on the original..." can, and likely will, "result in a charge of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument."