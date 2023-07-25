New York’s 2023 Public Education Rankings: Where Do We Stand?

When it comes to New York State, there are a lot of things we do especially good, and other areas where we get a lot of criticism. When it comes to public education in the state of New York, the 2023 ratings and rankings are mixed, but our overall spot still made the top 15 in the U.S.

Public School Rankings By State: New York's Breakdown

There are obviously a number of factors to take into consideration when looking at public education. While many surveys tend to look at academic performance outcomes and financial status, WalletHub recently took a different, 'more comprehensive approach - accounting for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials.' With those areas in mind, they looked at 32 key metrics when comparing the states.

Findings indicated that overall, New York came in at lucky number 13, with an overall score off 56.44, less than 20 points behind the number one ranked state, Massachusetts (who scored 73.02). New York's quality of education was inside the top ten, coming in at number nine, and safety put the state at number 16.

For those wondering, New Mexico came in last place, at number 51 (with Washington D.C. considered its own entity for the purpose of the rankings).

Spending & Funding Standings & Statistics

When it comes to spending, it should not come as a surprise that New York took the top spot for 'total current expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per student and received a 'High Spending & Strong School System' ranking, while Idaho came in at 51 with a 'Low Spending & Weak School System' classification.

With regard to funding and allocations, WalletHub shared that federal, state, and local governments are all funding sources, and while states contribute nearly as much as local government, the federal government share is typically the lowest.

You can learn more about the breakdown of the rankings by state, and funding information here.

