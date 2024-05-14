Comedian Tracy Morgan Set For Hudson Valley Return

Comic to perform in Hudson Valley this fall.

Tracy Morgan is no stranger to the Hudson Valley area, as the stand-up comedian and actor has a home in nearby Alpine, NJ. He has performed in the area many times over the years, and was spotted with his daughter in the Hudson Valley back in 2022 when they spent some time driving go-karts at the Castle Fun Center in Chester.

Morgan was a cast member on the NBC's Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2003, and played Tracy Jordan in the NBC sitcom 30 Rock from 2006 to 2013, each of which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. He also starred as Tray Barker in the TBS comedy The Last OG.

In 2014, Tracy Morgan was in a serious accident when he was riding in a limousine bus with his friends in New Jersey when a Wal-Mart truck crashed into it. His close friend Jimmy McNair lost his life and Tracy Morgan suffered life-threatening injuries. After extensive rehab and therapy, Morgan made a comeback appearing in Coming 2 America and he is reportedly working on a self-financed biopic on jazz legend Louie Armstrong.

Tracy Morgan last performed in the Hudson Valley area in the fall of 2022 on his No Disrespect Tour and now he's set to return to the same venue almost 2 years to the date with a new tour and show scheduled.

Tracy Morgan Performing at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill

Tracy Morgan is set to return to the Paramount Hudson Theater in Peekskill, NY on Saturday, October 26 at 8pm. Tracy Morgan’s return to Paramount Hudson Valley promises an evening filled with laughter, nostalgia, and perhaps a few surprises along the way. Ticket prices range from $59.50 to $79.50 and are on sale now through the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater box office. Purchase tickets here. Get more info on the show and other upcoming shows at the venue website.

