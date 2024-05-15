One current inmate at the Rockland County Jail is likely to be spending some more time behind bars. This news comes in the wake of a recent physical assault that occurred at the jail involving said inmate and a corrections officer.

Jail Assault Details

According to the press release obtained by WPDH and on the Rockland County District Attorney's Office Facebook page, the assault took place at the Rockland County Jail on Sunday April 7, 2024. In the event, corrections officers gave 'multiple verbal instructions' to the defendant, identified as 21-year old Shaquille Gage, 21, of Spring Valley. Gage however, refused to comply with the instructions given.

As the altercation continued, Gage became aggressive towards the Rockland County Corrections Officer with the tension reaching its peak when Gage threw a punch and hitting one of the officers. Struggles continued between the officers and Gage, where he resisted for the length of the encounter.

When the situation was finally contained, one of the corrections officers required medical treatment after sustaining 'multiple injuries'. That officer was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. That officers identity as well what injuries were sustained was not made public in the press release.

Response to Assault and Sentencing

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II commented on the case as well stating that "The conduct of the defendant in this case is unacceptable...". Walsh II would also speak briefly on corrections officers in general stating that across the country, corrections officers play a "vital role" in the rehabilitation of prisoners and keeping them safe.

Gage was officially charged with the crime of Assault in the Second Degree for his role in the incident. On May 9, 2024 Gage was in the court of the Honorable Kevin Russo where he officially plead guilty to the crime.

Gage is expected back in court for official sentencing on July 10 where he will be ordered to serve his punishment which will be three (3) years in state prison. That sentencing if holds true would be in line with New York Law for such offenses.

In New York State, Assault is classified as 'violent felony' meaning that judges are required to impose a prison sentence of 2 years minimum. Assault in the Second Degree is a Class D felony which has a maximum sentence of 7 years and one may need to pay a fine of $5,000.

