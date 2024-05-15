Enter To Win: Foam and Wash Year Long Unlimited Hot Wax Car Wash Package

Foam and Wash Car Wash is a local family business born in the 1960s with a huge focus on giving back to the Hudson Valley. Not only do they specialize in fast and convenient services in first-class facilities with friendly and courteous staff but they work hard to support the local community in many ways, including supporting many local charities such as Miles of Hope, Brielle Grace Breast Cancer Foundation, Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, Unshattered, Sparrows Nest, and countless others.

Foam and Wash has locations throughout the Hudson Valley and features top-of-the-line equipment that will put a shine on your car and a smile on your face! Washing your car at Foam and Wash has always been an easy process... you are in and out very quickly and they employ the nicest and most friendly staff you will meet in the Hudson Valley. If you haven't visited one of their locations, you need to swing by and give it a try!

FOAM AND WASH EXCLUSIVE GIVEAWAY WITH WPDH

Foam and Wash have teamed up with WPDH to give you an EXCLUSIVE opportunity to not only win a 4-pack of tickets to the biggest show of the summer featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top at Bethel Woods but also a 1-year UNLIMITED hot wash car wash package to Foam and Wash to wash your car anytime that you want, as many times as you want, over the course of a whole year. That's over $600 in value!

To enter to win, simply follow the instructions below and YOU might possibly be selected to win the ultimate prize pack featuring 4 tickets to the WPDH Summer Concert and the 1-year unlimited hot was car was package from Foam & Wash!!!