Hudson Valley Stabbing Victim Shows Up at Police Station in Car

If you've been stabbed, the first thing you'd probably want to do is head to the hospital. That's not what this Hudson Valley man did.

Early Monday morning, an individual was discovered sitting in a vehicle that was parked at the Beacon Police Department in Municipal Plaza. Just after 7am, officers approached the vehicle to see why the man was parked there and discovered that he was bloody and claimed he had just been the victim of a stabbing.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

After further questioning, it was determined that the man was stabbed just minutes earlier on Main Street and Fishkill Avenue, which is nine blocks away from police headquarters.

Police quickly deployed the department's license plate reading system to identify the suspect's vehicle and trace it to a nearby apartment complex. After further investigation, police say they took Melvin A. Grant Jr. into custody and obtained a search warrant for his home in the Tomkins Terrace Apartments.

According to detectives, a weapon and clothes worn by the suspected stabber were found in the apartment and taken into evidence.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Grant was arrested and charged with Felony Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, which is a misdemeanor. The suspect was then sent to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center.

As for the victim, he was quickly transported to the hospital after officers found him in the parking lot and was last reported to be in stable condition.

6 Beacon, New York Businesses That Closed in 2024 It's a trend we don't like to see, but 6 local businesses in the on and around Main Street in Beacon, New York closed their doors in 2024.