Spring is the time of year when species once again emerge after the long colder months. However, not all of these species are necessarily welcome in the area. A highly destructive and invasive insect, that has already wrecked havoc on native plant species in the Northeast, has been seen again in New York, according to ABC News.

This invasive insect poses such a problem, that environmental experts once again are urging residents to kill these pests on-site. ABC News also says that experts advise you to "destroy their eggs before they hatch."

Destructive Bugs Return In New York State, Experts Warn To "Smash Them"

The Spotted Lanternfly may be known for its striking appearance, but they're a huge burden on local ecosystems. The species is native to Southeast Asia and is known to feed off more than 100 plant species, including grapes, hardwood trees, and cucumbers, according to Hudson Valley 360.

Environmentalists say that the pests were first discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014, and was later found across parts of New York state in 2020.

Appearance And Environmental Costs

The New York State DEC says that their presence can also affect forest health and outdoor recreational activities, as they often spread by laying their eggs on outdoor equipment, furniture, and vehicles.

The DEC says that they can appear by early April, and then appear as adults by June. Experts say they're around an inch long. One of their telltale signs are their gray and black forewings. and red and black spotted hindwings.

They are not a threat to humans or animals but can destroy many crops that are very important to the area's economy.

Experts Say To Destroy Lanternfly Egg Masses As Well

The lanternfly problem unfortunately extends far outside of New York as well.

WATE reported that the Ohio State University Extension recently posted to Facebook, that “now is the time to look for the egg masses of these invasive insects and destroy them before they hatch”. Experts go on to say that the sites where the spotted lanternfly lay their eggs resemble "mud-like masses".