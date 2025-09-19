New York #1 in Sports Betting Revenue
States have collected $9.3 billion in taxes from sports betting since June 2018.
New York has generated the most tax revenue from sports betting ($3.3 billion) since the state legalized it in June 2019.
Sports betting is currently legal in 38 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
The average NFL bettor loses between 8% and 9% of their wagers, amounting to as much as $209 lost per person.
- Bettors collectively lost $13 billion to sportsbooks in 2024, equal to 8.7% of the $149 billion wagered that year.
New York ($3,259,357,360)
Illinois ($958,470,529)
Pennsylvania ($772,684,902)
New Jersey ($657,145,261)
Ohio ($407,208,937)
Massachusetts ($308,076,921)
Virginia ($292,126,083)
Indiana ($231,744,227)
Nevada ($194,882,996)
Maryland ($184,629,144)
- Louisiana ($179,431,607)
New York ($6,399,082,421)
New Jersey ($5,099,001,121)
Illinois ($4,375,873,069)
Pennsylvania ($3,376,600,461)
Nevada ($2,905,691,000)
Arizona ($2,802,219,947)
Virginia ($2,413,101,560)
Ohio ($2,295,196,016)
Indiana ($2,066,377,199)
Michigan ($1,941,399,218)
