Sport Racing Continues at Tech City in Kingston

Looking for a bit of normalcy? Well there is a chance for you to get it as a spectator or as a participant with racing at Tech City in Kingston (550 Enterprise Drive, Kingston on the North Side of Tech City).

There are three race days that are currently on the schedule:

Sunday September 13, 2020: 2020 PSCC Autocross Points Event #1

Sunday September 27, 2020 2020 PSCC Autocross Points Event #2

Sunday October 4, 2020, 2020 PSCC Autocross Points Event #3

Registration for each racing events ends the Friday before. The entry fee is 40 for Sports Car Club of America members, $60 for non-members. However, if you are a Poughkeepsie Sport Car Club Member, you are eligible for a $5 discount.

All racers will need to be there for check-in, registration, etc by 9 AM. How will COVID be affecting or restricting the days events? Participants are being asked to maintain social distancing, to wear face coverings, keep areas clean and sanitized, and to bring your own food and water.

Plus helmet use; each person will need to have their own helmet. Loaner helmets will not be available nor allowed to protect everyone.

For more information about the event or to register, click here.

Have you ever been to one of these races or participated in one? Were you nervous about racing using your regular daily-driver or do you have a car just for racing?