Ulster County Holding Free Drive-In Movie Nights at Tech City

Are you thinking that the summer is a complete wash? Think again. How about making memories by the carload? Ulster County is holding a free movie night series at Tech City, 300 Enterprise Drive in Kingston.

Yes, there is a limit on the amount of people that can be there for each movie night.

Yes, you do have to RSVP and can do that through their website, ucmovienights.com

Here is a listing of the movies they are planning on showing:

Friday August 7, 2020: Mamma Mia! 2008 – SOLD OUT!

Saturday, August 8: Toy Story 4, Ticket Reservations Open

Friday, August 14: The Lion King, Ticket Reservations Open

Saturday, August 15: Frozen II, 2019 , Ticket Reservations open 8/11

Friday August 21: Playing with Fire, 2019, Ticket Reservations open 8/17

Saturday August 22: Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs and Shaw 2019 , Ticket Reservations open 8/18

Friday, September 4: Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019 , Ticket Reservations open 8/31

Saturday, September 5: Aladdin, 2019, Ticket Reservations open 9/1

Saturday, September 12, (Double Feature): Back to the Future, 1985 /Hidden Figures, 2016 , Ticket Reservations open 9/8

Saturday, September 19: Downton Abbey, 2019 , Ticket Reservations open 9/15

Saturday, September 26, (Double Feature): /A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood, 2019 Little Women, 2019, Ticket Reservations Open 9/22

Have you ever been to a drive-in movie? What is your favorite part about going to the movies?