Parent’s Warning: Spirit Christmas is Inappropriate for Children

A new Christmas store aimed at families is shockingly full of x-rated and inappropriate items throughout the aisles where children will see them.

The highly-anticipated Spirit Christmas pop-up store, from the same company that operates Spirit Halloween, opened up its Poughkeepsie location after a delayed start on Monday. A long line of customers lined up at 1pm for the announced grand opening, but were turned away after being told the store was "not fit" to open on time.

The store has since opened its doors to the public, but after seeing what's on sale there, I'd argue that it's still "not fit" for anyone under the age of 18. (If you don't believe me, scroll down to see just a sample of the store's very adult inventory).

Spirit Christmas Items Inappropriate for Children

Spirit Christmas on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie is advertising itself as a family destination but parents may want to reconsider bringing their children to the store. The holiday shop offers photos with Santa, an interactive gingerbread village and a mailbox for letters to the North Pole. However, parents should be warned that the rest of the store is not suitable for those under the age of 18.

I stopped into the store to check it out for myself and was shocked by the number of items with the F-word printed on them. Hats, sweaters, ornaments and other decorations were full of expletives and sexually suggestive imagery. Unlike Spirit Halloween, these items were not contained in any specific "adult" section but scattered throughout the store at a height low enough for children to walk right up to them.

I am not a particularly religious person, nor am I someone who has a problem with foul language or x-rated humor. In fact, I found many of the items at the store pretty hilarious. But as a parent, I was appalled that a store specifically targeting children would have so much adult material for sale.

Parents Warned of Vulgar Material at Poughkeepsie, NY Store

While Spirit's Halloween pop-up sells costumes and decorations aimed at adults, they are offered in specific sections of the store where children don't have to see them. Spirit Christmas, on the other hand, has these items scattered throughout the shelves so there's no way to shield kids from them. The f-word is plastered on dozens of hats, sweaters, ornaments, decorations, housewares and stocking stuffers (see below for examples).

What's worse is that these items are located near attractions aimed at children. The gingerbread village was next to an ornament that says "F*** around and find out" and Santa's chair, where photos are taken with children, is adjacent to the clothing section that boasts hats with x-rated snowmen on them and sweaters that say "ho ho holy s***".

Perhaps I'm just an old-fashioned parent, but I would certainly not bring a child to Spirit Christmas. If adults want to associate the celebration of Jesus' birth with well-hung snowmen and Santa saying the f-word, that is perfectly fine. Children, however, should not have to be exposed to these things, especially during the most wholesome and innocent time of the year.

