Spectacular Sunrises from the Walkway Over the Hudson

As somebody who goes to work at 5 in the morning, I’m no stranger to sunrises. But watching them from your car is not quite the same as seeing a sunrise from one of the most beautiful spots in the Hudson Valley. Sunrises are extra special because they symbolize new beginnings. The promise of a new day... which just may be the day that something magical happens.

Fred Schaeffer was not only instrumental in bringing the Walkway Over the Hudson to fruition, he also spends lots of time on the Walkway. You can often see him riding his bright orange bike across the Walkway, and he’s been known to take pictures from up there, particularly sunrise pictures. Fred has been kind enough to share some of his pictures with us, and I think these pictures serve as a reminder that even in 2020, we have a lot to be thankful for.

The promise of a new day. The beauty of a silent morning. If you’ve never experienced a sunrise from the Walkway Over the Hudson, maybe now is the time. Thanks again to Fred Schaeffer for sharing his beautiful pictures with us. See you on the Walkway.