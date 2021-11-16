Spectacular Holiday Light Display Returns to Orange County

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but the holiday season seems to be in full swing already. At least the plans are in place for a full swing. One of the most popular things to do around this time of year is to check out the neighborhood holiday lights or attend some of the awesome holiday light displays being offered in and around the Hudson Valley.

There are a few very popular holiday light shows to choose from, including the annual garden-themed holiday light show at the Orange County Arboretum in the Thomas Bull Memorial Park on Grove Street in Hamptonburgh. This is a beautiful holiday light display called Holiday Lights in Bloom that has become a favorite Orange County holiday tradition over the past several years. In fact, this year marks 13 years for this light display. It’s a holiday activity that the whole family can enjoy, and it’s close to home.

There are a few rules that you will have to follow if you visit the Holiday Lights in Bloom display this year. There will be no buses or groups of more than 10 people, admission may be limited to comply with state covid mandates, and no pets will be allowed. Fair enough. I'm all about playing it safe.

Holiday Lights in Bloom will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Nov. 26 - Dec. 26 from 5PM - 8PM. You must arrive no later than 7:30PM. There will be no display on Christmas Eve or Christmas day. For more information about this year’s show at the Orange County Arboretum, visit the Orange County parks website.

