Sorely Missed Saugerties Eatery Opening in Kingston

If you’re from the Saugerties or Kingston area you probably remember going to Black Eyed Suzy’s Upstate on Partition Street. It was a well loved Saugerties eatery, but they sadly had to close the doors of their Saugerties location last year due to lease circumstances beyond their control. Which means they had to find a new location. And here's the good news. They have found a new location, and they are opening this week.

Black Eyed Suzy’s Upstate is opening their brand new location at 14 Hurley Avenue in Kingston this Wednesday, April 27. The new Black Eyed Suzy’s Upstate will not be a full service restaurant, but it is a retail space where you'll be able to get a great family style meal to take out. And they also cater. I have to tell you, I was on the Back Eyed Suzy’s Upstate website, and the family style meals look incredible. The menu I saw was for this week, so it probably changes, but check some of these dishes out.

Buttermilk fried chicken, grilled steak skewers, trout, salmon, lasagna, roasted chicken, mac and cheese, kids dishes, and even gluten free offerings. Something for every family, no matter what kind of diet you follow. That’s exactly why Black Eyed Susan’s Upstate has been so missed in Saugerties. Great homemade food for every taste.

You can stop in and check out Black Eyed Susan Upstate’s new space at 14 Hurley Avenue in Kingston starting this Wednesday, April 27 at 11AM. We wish them good luck in their new space. And, congratulations to Kingston, which just got a bit tastier.

