It’s that time of the year again. The season of the witch. Everywhere you look there are signs that Halloween is coming. And did you know that Poughkeepsie actually has a Witchcraft District? It’s not so much an area as it is a community. And from what I can tell, it’s a pretty cool community.

Last year a new store opened up at 8 Mount Carmel Place, not too far from my house. The store is called Witchcraft District Bazaar, and it’s pretty awesome. They offer witchcraft supplies, art, Witchcraft District branded Items, some really nice stuff for your home, and more. It’s hard to believe, but it’s already been a year and the Witchcraft District Bazaar will be having a one year celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11AM - 6PM at the store.

But what about those mysterious items showing up in trees around Poughkeepsie? They are brooms! It looks like there are some witches parking their vehicles right in the trees all over Poughkeepsie. Is it even legal to park in a tree? Not only is it legal, it’s awesome! And who’s going to give a ticket to a witch? Not me, that’s for sure. Want to check out the pictures of some of the trees around Poughkeepsie? I’ve got some right here, and the're pretty cool.

Something Mysterious is Happening to Poughkeepsie’s Trees Check Out What's Showing Up in Trees All Over Poughkeepsie

Whether you’re a big fan of Halloween or you live and love the Witchcraft life all year, you’ll no doubt appreciate the fun and whimsy of the newly redecorated Poughkeepsie trees. And don't forget to check out the anniversary party at Witchcraft District Bazaar on Mount Carmel Place on Oct. 15. Happy Halloween!

