Many remember the spectacular Northern Lights displays from May and October, that lit up the nights skies across New York state. But with the Sun now reaching its 11-year maximum for solar storms, could the Aurora Borealis return again to New York before the end of 2024? Some forecasters say the Northern Lights might be on their way.

Northern Lights Possible Over New York State As Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center reports that they have issued a G3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch for December 31, due to the anticipated arrival of a coronal mass ejection that left the Sun over the weekend. The Geomagnetic storm scale goes from 1 to 5, with 5 being the strongest, so this is a middle level event.

NOAA reports that the Northern Lights could be visible over many of the northern states Tuesday night, including New York. What could determine if the Auroras are seen is timing of their arrival, and the weather for Tuesday night.

The Sun's solar winds send particles through space and towards the Earth at millions of miles per hour. The Earth's magnetic field deflects the solar wind, stretching the field until it sort of snaps these charged particles back down toward the planet.

Once these particles collide with the gases in our atmosphere, they begin to glow, according to the Canadian Space Agency.

While the Northern (and Southern) Lights are usually only seen in Earth's higher latitudes, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the current cycle of solar storms will peak by May 2025, which could make the lights a more frequent occurrence in states as far south as New York.

