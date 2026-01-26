We asked and YOU delivered, check out these listener-submitted photos we received on Facebook Monday following the big snowstorm that essentially shut down New York State!

The National Weather Service called this system “a blockbuster snowstorm." Sunday afternoon, Hudson Valley Weather said the region is in the middle of a major, historic event.

Forecasters reported snowfall rates on Sunday of one to four inches per hour, near-zero visibility, and temperatures in the single digits. Snow totals are still being calculated, but so far many areas report between one to two feet of snow on the ground.

