Your Thanksgiving Weather Forecast, Another Storm on the Way?

The Hudson Valley woke up to some of the coldest temperatures since last winter, as lows fell into the low 20s overnight.

As we approach Thanksgiving and Black Friday, forecasters are watching another cold front is nears the area. Some long-range forecasts had even called for a potential snowstorm by Thanksgiving week, though we know how quickly the weather can change.

Massive Snowfall in Western New York

Parts of the Buffalo area and western New York suffered some of the highest 24-hour snowfall totals the state has ever seen. The Washington Post says that an unofficial record of 66 inches was set in Orchard Park, NY, from November 17-18. This would break the old snowfall record, which Hudson Valley Weather says was was 50” in Camden NY in 1966.

Thanksgiving Forecast for the Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Weather says temperatures will reach the upper 40s Thursday, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. The chance for mixed precipitation exists overnight, as lows will fall into the 30s. HVW says that any snow or freezing rain will depend on the timing of the cold front arriving. Highs are actually expected to warm up to around 50 by Friday, with a chance for scattered showers throughout the day.

Hudson Valley Weather says they are watching a potential coastal storm that could develop by late weekend, though confidence at this time remains low. As of now, The Weather Channel is calling for a chance for rain with highs in the 40s Sunday.

According to TWC, temperatures for the final few days of November into early December should stay in the 40s by day, and 20s by night. There is a chance for some rain and snow showers as we get into next week.

