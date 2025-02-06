A stretch of I-84 was closed early Thursday due to a weather-related accident. More snow is expected to bring even more travel headaches.

On early Wednesday most forecasters were calling for light snow to begin after the morning commute on Thursday. That prediction changed later in the day, catching many off guard who expected to have an easy drive to work.

Schools sent out closing alerts late on Wednesday evening after it became clear that all of the Hudson Valley would be experiencing a significant weather event on Thursday morning.

I-84 Closure and Taconic Accidents on Thursday Morning

Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Christina Lang, called the situation at 8am this morning "ugly", citing a long list of accidents on I-84 and the Taconic State Parkway.

A section of the eastbound side of I-84 was completely closed earlier in the morning due to a tractor-trailer accident. The area near Stewart Airport has been reopened, but was still down to just one lane.

Several other accidents have continued to pop up, including one in Fishkill, that is bringing traffic on both sides of the highway to a crawl.

On the Taconic it's been slow-going all morning with accidents reported by Carpenter Road, Route 301, Peekskill Hollow Road, Pleasantville Road and Briarcliff Road.

School Delays and Closings

Almost all Hudson Valley schools were closed on Thursday morning. Even Marist University went to the extreme of canceling all classes through 12:30pm , with non-essential employees given a delayed arrival on campus until 12:30pm.

Weather Outlook for Thursday

Snow is expected to continue throughout the morning, turning to freezing rain after 11am. Accumulations of up to three inches are expected in some areas of the Hudson Valley before things turn cloudy later this afternoon.

