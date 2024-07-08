Invasion! Shocking Photos Of Snakes In Ulster County Homes

It appears that there is a snake invasion in Ulster County, NY.

I don't know about you, but if I walked into my living room to find a snake crawling up my wall, I'd probably run for the hills to never return again! Back in March, NY State DEC reminded residents of snakes coming. This is typical for snakes coming out of winter hibernation, as they've been finding places to stay warm, these warm months bring them out from under rocks, dens, and small lakes and ponds, and possibly into your homes.

Snakes are apparently taking up residence in various Ulster County area homes. A posting I spotted recently in a New Paltz Facebook group caught my eye. The posting under the profile AsOne WeRise (a visual artist) showed snakes in a home with the caption, "Left my door open for like 30 seconds in these two snuck right in."

attachment-New Paltz Community Facebook-Snakes loading...

The New Paltz Community (Moderated) Facebook group was flooded with comments by people shock to see the snakes in the home. A comment from a Jenna Anderson shows a big black snake actually climbing the wall in the living room of her Clintondale, NY home.

Photo credit: Jenna Anderson Photo credit: Jenna Anderson loading...

Jenna told us that the snake was about a 3 foot long rat snake whose point of entry remains an "unsettling mystery". She also said that it was humanely returned to the wild.

Get our free mobile app

Just last month, it was reported that a New York man was bitten by a snake he had found in his bathtub! Could you imagine!? Emergency units showed up to tend to the man, and then brought the animal to Animal Control. Both the man and the snake were expected to be fine. Stay vigilante Hudson Valley, and be on the lookout for these slithering creatures.

Be On The Lookout For These Three Venomous Snakes In New York

Tour New Paltz New York The amount of things you can do in New Paltz, New York is astounding. Here are just a few that included hiking, shopping, and eating. If you are looking for something to do in New Paltz this list is a good place to start. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn