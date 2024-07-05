Citywide 25 MPH Speed Limit Proposed For Kingston, NY

As Sammy Hagar once sang, "I Can't Drive 55!" If you're in Kingston you certainly can't. Perhaps not even 45...or 35.

Big changes could be coming to Kingston, with Mayor Steven Noble proposing a citywide 25 mile per hour speed limit to the Kingston Common Council. If he as his way, Mayor Noble’s proposal will go to the Public Safety & General Government Committee of the Common Council in July.

“After speaking with our staff, various City commissions, and many concerned community members, I am recommending that the City of Kingston adopt a 25 mile per hour area-wide speed limit,” said Mayor Noble. “In the three ward meetings that I’ve had so far, the number one concern has been speeding in neighborhoods. I want Kingston residents to know that I share this concern. The proposed speed limit reduction is one of many steps we are taking to reduce crashes and increase safety, while working to improve our infrastructure.”

Study Released By Governors Highway Safety Association

A study released by the Governors Highway Safety Association shows that there was a 29.3% decline in the odds of speeding for vehicles traveling faster than 35mph, with an 8.5% drop for vehicles going faster than 30mph, and a 2.9% drop for vehicles driving over 25mph. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 25mph has a 25% risk of sustaining a serious or fatal injury, which jumps to 50% at 33mph, and 75% at 4l mph, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

The City of Kingston is participating in Ulster County's Safe Start to Summer, a road safety campaign. Safe Start to Summer is aimed at awareness about the dangers of speeding and distracted driving and promotes a culture of safety and respect on roadways in an effort to save lives. As part of this initiative, the Kingston Police Department will be doing additional patrols along places like Washington Avenue near GW school, Broadway, and many other high traffic and high pedestrian and cyclist areas. More at https://participate.ulstercountyny.gov/road-safety.

