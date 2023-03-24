Hudson Valley Wendy’s To Sell Discontinued Item From McDonald’s?

Fans everywhere have been voicing their frustrations after McDonald's swiped yet another popular item from their menus. However, one of their biggest fast food rivals is stepping in and using this opportunity to bring the discontented menu choice to their restaurants across the Hudson Valley and the New York State.

According to sources, McDonald's took the wraps off their menus in 2016 because they were too difficult to make.

Hudson Valley Wendy's to Offer Their Version of Snack Wraps

WESH reports that Wendy's is bringing their version of McDonald's old Snack Wraps to stores everywhere starting Tuesday. Wendy's has said that their customers can get "diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce and ranch sauce in a warm tortilla wrap" for $6.29.

According to Wendy's global chief marketing officer, the newer wraps will be slightly different than McDonald's. He told CNN that "grilled chicken is used in place of crispy chicken that was in McDonald’s wrap,"

Hudson Valley Wendy's Locations

Wendy's has a number of Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Fishkill, Monroe, Kingston, Wappingers Falls, Vails Gate, Chester, Middletown, Cortlandt Manor, Carmel, Nanuet, Monticello, and other restaurants in the lower HV.

What Are the Most Common Fast Food Chains in New York State?

The website Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in New York using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. These numbers were taken from info provided in 2021, so a few of the details could be a little off, given how many restaurants came and went during COVID times.

Stacker says that data was available for 49,651 restaurants in New York, of which 13,976 are chain restaurants.

20. Moe's Southwest Grill: 69

19. Arby's: 76

18. Papa John's: 85

17. Five Guys: 96

16. Panera Bread: 121

15. KFC: 163

14. Pizza Hut: 164

13. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: 182

12. Chipotle Mexican Grill: 185

11. Carvel Ice Cream: 199

10. Tim Hortons: 228

9. Wendy's: 229

8. Taco Bell: 231

7. Domino's Pizza: 236

6. Baskin Robbins: 311

5. Burger King: 355

4. Starbucks: 462

3. McDonald's: 615

2. Subway: 1,083

1. Dunkin: 1,455