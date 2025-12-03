Urgent Snack Food Recall Issued in New York State

Shoppers are being urged to check their pantries after a popular snack food manufacturer discovered a mix-up at the factory that could wind up being fatal.

Recall notices have become all too familiar in New York, but it's important not to become desensitized to them. Even if the issue affects a tiny number of packages, food companies are required to alert the public and the FDA so shoppers can avoid anything that might cause harm. It's a safety net meant to catch mistakes before anyone gets hurt.

Snack Food Recalled in New York State

If you recently grabbed a box of Ritz cracker sandwiches from a Hudson Valley grocery store, you’ll want to check the label before opening it. A new recall has been issued for a specific type of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches sold in New York, and the problem is serious enough to put anyone with a peanut allergy at risk.

This is Not the First Time

Over the summer, Ritz was forced to pull thousands of boxes after customers reported mislabeled packaging that hid the presence of peanuts inside what appeared to be cheese-flavored cracker sandwiches. Now the company is dealing with a nearly identical situation again.

According to a recall notice filed this week, seventy cases of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches were accidentally shipped to retailers in New York and seven other states. Even though the outer cartons are labeled correctly, the individual snack packs inside may be marked as the cheese variety even though they actually contain peanut butter.

For someone with a peanut allergy, that kind of mix-up can lead to a life-threatening reaction.

What to Look For in Your Pantry

The recall affects only one product size. It applies to the twenty count, twenty seven point six ounce package of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches with a retail UPC of 44000 07584. The recalled boxes include Best When Used By dates of Jan eight twenty six and Jan fifteen twenty six, both marked with plant code AE. Consumers are urged to throw out any affected packages immediately.

No illnesses have been reported. Mondelēz, the company behind Ritz, says the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution. The issue was discovered after the company realized the cases were mistakenly shipped to stores.

What New Yorkers Should Do

If you have a peanut allergy or someone in your household does, do not eat the product. You can call Mondelēz customer service at 844 366-1171 on weekdays from nine to six for more information or reimbursement.

Here in the Hudson Valley, this is the second time this year shoppers have had to double-check their Ritz labels. The earlier recall back in July stemmed from the same risk involving mislabeled peanut butter crackers tucked into cheese packaging. Local parents, schools and daycares who stock these snacks may want to take a careful look before handing them out.

As more retailers receive updated guidance from the company, expect signs posted near snack aisles and checkouts. But if you already brought a box home, it is worth taking a moment to confirm the date code before someone reaches for a quick bite.