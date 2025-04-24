The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for parts of New York, including areas in the lower Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley Weather reports that this is due to pollution levels that will be elevated.

The New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

But while the amount of smoke and haze in the air won't come anywhere near as close as it did in June 2023, what can the area expect from the recent increase of pollutants?

Skies Could Appear Smokey In Parts of New York & The Hudson Valley

USA Today reports that one of the biggest wildfires in recent years continues to burn in central and southern New Jersey.

Smoke from the blaze is expected to drift north, reaching areas in New York City, Long Island, plus the Lower and Mid-Hudson areas as well by Thursday. The alert prompted officials to recommend residents limit strenuous outdoor physical activity to help reduce the "risk of adverse health effects."

Health officials especially directed their message for "people who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease."

The Asbury Park Press says the recent wildfire "spread like napalm", as it grew to over the 13,500 acres in a little over a day. The Weather Channel reports that the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean City has already "scorched more than 20 square miles" in parts of the Garden State.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said that as of early Thursday morning, the fire was already about 50% contained. However, more relief won't come until as least Saturday, as potentially heavy rainfall is expected across the region.