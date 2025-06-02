Smoke from wildfires in central Canada have entered the United States, and have even spread all the way to some of the southernmost states. As the large swath of smoke begins to settle across the U.S., experts say some of it could cause hazy skies across portions of New York this week.

But will the air quality be as bad as it was with the fires back in 2023? That smoke was so bad for days, that New York City had some of the worst air quality on the planet.

NBC News reports that there are over 180 fires in Canada that are actively burning, with 91 burning out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires To Affect Parts of New York State

The Democrat & Chronicle reports that some levels of smoke could be more noticeable by Tuesday, but will dissipate by late week. However, a lot of the incoming smoke will remain thousands of feet up in the air. This could give the skies a bit of a hazy appearance across parts of the state, particularly in western and central New York.

See Also: What Was New York State's Biggest Wildfire of All Time?

The effects will be most prevalent at sunrise and sunset, though the skies will probably not return to the deep orange-yellowish haze like they did in June 2023.

Meteorologists tell The Post Standard that the smoke will "stay fairly high most of the time", above 6,000 feet. However, some of it might sink to about 1,000 feet by Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance for rain and thunderstorms late Thursday and Friday should clean the air of any lingering smoke.