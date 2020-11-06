Skip the Crowded Stores and Malls and Head to Bethel Woods

Ready or not, the holiday season is almost upon us. And with the holiday season comes holiday gift buying. But this year is a bit different to say the very least. Who wants to visit crowded stores and malls during a global pandemic? Not me, that's for sure. Luckily, there are some very safe and fun alternatives.

First let me tell you that Bethel Woods Center for the Arts safely and successfully held their Harvest Festivals for 7 weeks this year by following all covid-19 safety guidelines. With your help, of course. And knowing what they do, they will also be holding their Holiday Market this year. It will be held over two weekends, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28 and 29 from 11AM - 4PM and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5 and 6 from 11AM - 4PM. And admission is totally free.

There will be vendors from all over the Hudson Valley region and beyond. It’s a great chance for you to pick up unique and one-of-a-kind gifts for your friends and family. There will be increased distance between the vendors this year and masks and social distancing are required, but it’s still going to be a fun and festive way to do your holiday shopping. And a chance for you to buy local, which is always a good thing.

To find out more about this year’s Holiday Market, include a list of safety guidelines, visit the Bethel Woods website. And don’t forget to check out some of the other safe and fun events at Bethel Woods, like the Peace, Love and Lights Drive Thru and the Museum. Happy Shopping!