Celebrate Alien and Ghostbusters Anniversaries With Sigourney Weaver

Actress to appear at special fundraising gala in April.

A figure in science fiction and popular culture, Sigourney Weaver has received various accolades, including a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy Award, in addition to nominations for three Academy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award. In 2003, she was voted Number 20 in British televeson Channel 4's countdown of the 100 greatest movie stars of all time.

Weaver rose to fame for starring as Ellen Ripley in Ridley Scott's science fiction film Alien in 1979. She reprised her role in 1986 for James Cameron's Aliens, for which she received her first Academy Award nomination, and again in 1992's Alien 3 and 1997's Allien Resurrection. The character is regarded as a significant female protagonist in cinema history. She reunited with Cameron in in 2009 for Avatar and Avatar: The Way of the Water (2022), two of the highest-grossing films of all time.She also played Dana Barrett in the Ghostbusters films starting in 1984.

ArtsRock 15th Anniversary Gala!

ArtsRock is a non-profit organization presenting and producing concerts, shows and conversations out of Nyack, NY and around the Rockland County area. This year's event takes place on Saturday, April 6 at 7pm at the First Reformed Church in Nyack and celebrates the 40th anniversary of Ghostbusters and 45th anniversary of Alien with Sigourney Weaver Live on stage discussing her life in theater and on screen with Peabody Award winning broadcaster and producer Elliott Forrest.

ArtsRock has produced over 100 shows in Rockland County. This will be a unique, once in a lifetime event with Sigourney Weaver and an anniversary celebrartion of two iconic film franchises. Get Tickets and more info here.

