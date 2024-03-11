Celebrate Alien and Ghostbusters Anniversaries With Sigourney Weaver

Celebrate Alien and Ghostbusters Anniversaries With Sigourney Weaver

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Actress to appear at special fundraising gala in April.

A figure in science fiction and popular culture, Sigourney Weaver has received various accolades, including a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy Award, in addition to nominations for three Academy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award. In 2003, she was voted Number 20 in British televeson Channel 4's countdown of the 100 greatest movie stars of all time.

Also See: Museum at Bethel Woods Ranks Among Best in the U.S. 

Weaver rose to fame for starring as Ellen Ripley in Ridley Scott's science fiction film Alien in 1979. She reprised her role in 1986 for James Cameron's Aliens, for which she received her first Academy Award nomination, and again in 1992's Alien 3 and 1997's Allien Resurrection. The character is regarded as a significant female protagonist in cinema history. She reunited with Cameron in in 2009 for Avatar and Avatar: The Way of the Water (2022), two of the highest-grossing films of all time.She also played Dana Barrett in the Ghostbusters films starting in 1984.

Columbia Pictures
loading...

ArtsRock 15th Anniversary Gala!

ArtsRock is a non-profit organization presenting and producing concerts, shows and conversations out of Nyack, NY and around the Rockland County area. This year's event takes place on Saturday, April 6 at 7pm at the First Reformed Church in Nyack and celebrates the 40th anniversary of Ghostbusters and 45th anniversary of Alien with Sigourney Weaver Live on stage discussing her life in theater and on screen with Peabody Award winning broadcaster and producer Elliott Forrest.

Get our free mobile app

ArtsRock has produced over 100 shows in Rockland County. This will be a unique, once in a lifetime event with Sigourney Weaver and an anniversary celebrartion of two iconic film franchises. Get Tickets and more info here.

Ghostbusters Themed Rental in Portland, Oregon

Strap on your proton pack for a supernatural stay at this Ghostbusters themed rental.

Gallery Credit: vacasa.com

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Nyack, NY

These are among the best pizzerias in Nyack, New York, according to Yelp Reviews.

Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Gordon Ramsay's Nightmare Restaurant in West Nyack

Here are some highlights from one of the craziest episodes from Kitchen Nightmares that took place at Fiesta Sunrise in West Nyack, New York.

Gallery Credit: YouTube: Kitchen Nightmares

Filed Under: Aliens, ArtsRock, Bethel Woods, Gala, Ghostbusters, grammy award, James Cameron, ny, Nyack, Nyack NY, Ridley Scott, Rockland County, Sigourney Weaver, Westchester County
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA