Giant Sinkhole Shuts Down Popular Park in the Hudson Valley [PIC]

Sinkholes were never too common across New York state until recent years, as more intense rainstorms and aging infrastructure have washed away softer rocks and other materials which can cause the earth to suddenly cave in. Usually, the largest sinkholes though are still mainly found in states like Florida and Texas in the south.

But they can happen, even in the Hudson Valley.

Sinkholes Are Everywhere

There are also the "man-made" sinkholes that happen in larger urban areas, often by water main breaks. Most of these occurrences have happened in and around New York City, though experts say they can happen anywhere, including in your own backyard. Trees, utility poles, and even vehicles have been taken from below.

Remember this poor guy in New York City back in late 2020? NBC says the incident happened when the man was waiting for a bus on 3rd Avenue in the Bronx. There is surveillance footage above from CBS, that shows the helpless man suddenly falling, as the sidewalk below him gives way.

It is not exactly certain how far he fell, though some estimate he went down between 12 to 15 feet. But it's what's lurking below New York City underground that has this poor man so freaked out. The man was reportedly covered by rats, who came out from every direction.

Sinkhole Shuts Down Local Park

CBS says that a massive 30-foot sinkhole opened up in the middle of Woodlands Legacy Field in Yorktown Christmas Eve. The sinkhole, which also measures around 10 feet wide, has shut down the popular park near the Taconic State Parkway indefinitely.

CBS says that a 42-inch gas pipe lay below, though Town Supervisor Matt Slater says the pipe was not compromised. A company called Enbridge, which monitors and runs the pipeline says that it is in "safe operating condition."

Slater says it will take time to make repairs, as residents are urged to avoid the area.

