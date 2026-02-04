Hudson Valley Ready For Popular “Shower With a Friend Day”

National Shower with a Friend Day is Feb. 5.

Will you be showering with a friend in the Hudson Valley?

According to National Day Calendar, National Shower With a Friend Day on February 5 is a tongue-cheek way of educating people about the benefits of filtered, chlorine-free water. Winter is the coldest and loneliest season of the year with dwindling daylight and Valentine's Day at its heart, February can often leave people feeling dejected and somber. National Shower With a Friend Day injects a bit of humor while also serving to educate people on the benefits of showering in fresh, filtered water.

Since bringing this National Day to the attention of many some 10 years ago or so, it seems to have become a popular one. More and more YouTube videos seem to popping up each year with guys and gals doing the showering with a friend thing. Many seem to be open about the idea, while others just seem disgusted about it LOL

In the past we've polled the Hudson Valley, NY area on this topic, asking people if they have ever participated or plan to participate. Results varied from a rousing "Hell yes" to "Nope. Shower time is my alone time". Most popular reason given for showering with a friend was for saving water. We even had one person say that they installed two shower heads when they did a bathroom renovation just for the purpose of having a shower partner. Ha!

Out of all the National Day's, this one is definitely one of the more interesting. So what are your thoughts on National Shower With a Friend Day? Does it sound like something that interests you or is shower time your alone time? If it sounds like something you're down for, then grab a friend and shower together Thursday! Use #ShowerWithAFriendDay to post on social media.

