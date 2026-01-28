Elmo Visits Poughkeepsie on Metro-North Ahead of Big Show

Elmo was spotted in Poughkeepsie this week at the train station and MJN Center.

Elmo is a 3 1/2-year-old red monster with a distinctive cheerful voice and a contagious giggle. Enthusiastic, playful, and cheerful, he loves to explore new things and be a part of everything that happens on Sesame Street. However, like most preschoolers, he sometimes doesn't have all the skills or knowledge he needs.

The furry red monster with the orange nose usually refers to himself in the third person. He was originally designed in 1979 as a generic background monster and first appeared as Elmo on Sesame Street in 1980.

This exciting show will have kids and parents alike out of their seats and moving and dancing along with Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they dance, stretch, and play along to fan-favorite songs, including “Sunny Days,” “Elmo's Got the Moves,” and “Letter of the Day.”

Sesame Street Live: Elmo's Got Moves Coming to MJN Center Poughkeepsie

Families will discover fun and playful ways to move—from yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and silly dance moves— all in a welcoming environment that brings the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage. More than just a show, Elmo’s Got the Moves is a shared moment of laughter and learning - an experience you and your child will treasure long after the final song.

Elmo's Got The Moves will be at MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026 Doors open at 5:00pm, Show starts at 6:00pm. Tickets and info here.

The MJN Center posted on their official Facebook page this week about Elmo in Poughkeepsie, sharing photos of the lovable character in front of the Poughkeepsie train station and the MJN Center. The posting seems to indicate that Elmo likely took the Metro-North train up to Poughkeepsie from perhaps NYC. The post received a lot of positive feedback with over 600 reactions and 50 plus comments.

Elmo took a little trip to Poughkeepsie because he's SO excited for his show here on March 24th.

Have you gotten tickets to his show yet?? He can't wait to meet you at Elmo's Got The Moves!

