Shot Bald Eagle Takes to the Skies Once More in New York

The bald eagle was shot by an unknown perpetrator and suffered lead-poisoning and a broken wing four months ago.

On July 19, a bald eagle was released in Schoharie County after months of rehabilitation. A retired New York State Police Investigator first found the eagle suffering from a broken wing and lead poisoning after being shot by an unknown perpetrator in Schoharie several months ago.

The eagle was transported to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center where the bird began its four-month recovery under the care of wildlife rehabilitator Missy Runyan.

ECOs were on hand when they released the eagle near the location it was discovered. Runyan and the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society helped secure funds for a GPS tracking monitor for the bird, making it the first eagle to participate in the rehabilitation center's new study tracking the movements and recovery success of lead-poisoned birds.

Researchers are looking to broaden the research pool and fit more birds with GPS monitors. DEC's investigation into who shot the eagle is ongoing.

