Shocking photos show the aftermath of seven fires that displaced many Hudson Valley residents. Police are searching for the person responsible.

Shocking Photos Show Aftermath of 7 Fires That Destroyed Many Hudson Valley Homes Shocking photos show the aftermath of seven fires that displaced many Hudson Valley residents. Police are searching for the person responsible.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

LOOK: 50 Black actors who made entertainment history