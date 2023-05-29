Where You Can Catch This Viral Shark Tank Food Truck in the Hudson Valley

More than ever, food trucks have been popular in New York state. Within the Hudson Valley, there are food trucks at different fairs, festivals and events.

Food trucks are convenient and provide hungry customers a quick bite. Food trucks have the option of bringing their options on the road.

From sweet to salty, tangy and spicy, the options are endless when it comes to the variety of food trucks in the Hudson Valley.

Which Hudson Valley Food Truck Is Your Favorite?

Canva Canva loading...

I have been to different wineries, breweries and events where there have been several food trucks.

I love the wide variety of food trucks and festivals where there are different options to choose from. Personally, I had delicious food from Flores Food Truck & Catering. Hudson Valley residents have also enjoyed options from Eddie's Churro Factory and Taco Ticos.

It's enjoyable to watch food being made fresh in front of you with purchases made from local food trucks.

A Popular Food Truck Was Featured On The TV Show, "Shark Tank"

Have you heard of them before?

Cousins Maine Lobster started before their claim to fame on the popular TV show, Shark Tank. In 2011, the two cousins of Cousins Maine Lobster chatted about business opportunities about what was missing from LA. The cousins duo realized that LA was missing the flavorful traditions of Maine

It wasn't until 2012 that the two cousins had opened their food truck business which they had great success from.

How Did Cousins Maine Lobster Get Involved With Shark Tank?



According to Cousins Maine Lobster's website, they shared that

"Our one little truck produced amazing sales during its first few months, providing a real opportunity that we had to acknowledge. With very little means, we built one truck, hired a small staff and created a culture and brand that customers gravitated to." "The result was increased demand, more sales and a potential to expand our business. But before we had the chance to scale and put another truck on the road, we appeared on ABC’s hit show, Shark Tank."

The Shark Tank producers were in fact, customers themselves of the growing business of Cousins Maine Lobster. The cousins wanted Barbara to be on their team from the beginning and were excited to get a deal with her.

Cousins Maine Lobster Shared Details About Their Experience With Shark Tank And Others

"We had a platform to share our story and business, one that opened so many doors and continues to lead to business opportunities we otherwise would not have had. Barb has been a mentor and business partner that we could not ask any more of." "Beyond putting Cousins Maine Lobster in the spotlight, presenting new marketing options, sharing savvy business advice and growth ideas, she has become a close friend of our family and ours."

Cousins Maine Lobster made an impression on the cast of Shark Tanks and others in the limelight.

Where Can New York Residents Try Cousins Maine Lobster?

Cousins Maine Lobster was happy to announce that they currently have 20 food trucks in 13 cities throughout the country.

According to Cousins Maine Lobster's schedule, they will be in the Hudson Valley. Hungry residents can visit Cousins Maine Lobster in 2023 to try their incredible food options.

The following dates are from Cousin Maine Lobster's food truck locations.

Tuesday, May 16 2023 in Haverstraw, NY.

Wednesday, May 17 in Mt. Kisco, NY.

Thursday, May 18 2023 in Mount Vernon, NY.

Friday, May 19 2023 in Newburgh, NY.

Saturday, June 3 2023 in Poughquag, NY.

*New dates will be added.

Will you visit Cousins Maine Lobster in the Hudson Valley? Which food truck is your favorite in our area? Share with us below.

[carbongallery id="63d050137b2f26947e600b"]