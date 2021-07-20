Favorite Brewery on Newburgh, NY Announces the Return of Home Beer Delivery Service
Many people of the Hudson Valley let out a collective 'oh man' when it was announced last month that 'to-go' alcohol in New York State was no more.
As of Friday, June 25, 2021, according to the New York State Liquor Authority, the to-go alcohol program, offering to-go alcohol and cocktails, was no longer be permitted to licensees in New York State.
We, as New Yorkers, and more specifically, Hudson Valley'ers, had become pretty accustomed to the idea of booze to go, ordering frozen margaritas for delivery, lining up outside our favorite local spots to pick up our beverage of choice, and even ordering craft beers to be delivered to our homes.
Well, it's official, a very popular Hudson Valley brewery is officially offering home delivery once again.
(applause...applause)
Home delivery is back at Newburgh Brewing Company, offering weekly deliveries on Thursday with NO delivery fees. There is a $25 minimum purchase and delivery must be within a 25-mile radius of the brewery.
According to a social media post on Monday, Newburgh Brewing Company announced:
HOME DELIVERY IS BACK!
Yes we are BACK! Now taking orders for THURSDAY HOME DELIVERIES.Same great service, same good ole Thursday Delivery Day, same place to get your brand new Newburgh beer delivered right to your front doorwww.newburghbrewingdelivers.com to place your order for Delivery & Shipping NOW!
Hooray!
In addition to Newburgh Brewing company, here are a few other local spots that continue to offer home delivery options:
- Hudson Valley Brewery in Beacon is shipping through UPS.
- Industrial Arts Brewing Company in Garnerville and ask that you allow 3 days for shipment.
- Plan Bee Farm Brewery in Poughkeepsie is offering shipping through their website.
- Equilibrium Brewery in Middletown asks that you allow 2 days for shipping their products via mail.
Will you continue to order home beer delivery? Tell us on the app.
5 Witchcraft Items That are Really About Brewing Beer
There are five things that always make us think about a witch that really have an origin in making beer. Ale Wives and early women brewers had tools to aid them in the making and selling of their brew. These items turned into labels for witchcraft when the women where pushed out of the beer making process.
Drink Up With These 5 Unique Flights in the Hudson Valley
We've all heard of a beer flight, but did you know there are five other different flights you can get in the Hudson Valley?