Sex Offender Found Hiding in Hudson Valley, Police Say

A sex offender is behind bars again after he allegedly went from one county in the Hudson Valley to another without telling police.

The Village of Liberty Police Department recently announced on Facebook the arrest of Level-2 sex offender James Downing, 48, of Liberty.

Liberty Police conducted a three-month investigation into Downing failing to register a change of address with any division within ten calendar days as required by the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act, police say.

The New York State Sex Offender Registration Act requires all registered sex offenders to notify authorities when they change their physical address.

Downing was found in Dutchess County in late July and was subsequently taken into custody without incident, officials say. He was charged with failure to register and verify with the division within ten calendar days a change of address, a class D felony. Police say this was his second offense.

Downing sexually abused a 13-year-old girl in Dutchess County in 2003, according to the New York State sex offender's database. He was sentenced to one year in jail.

Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.