Brewery Puts Hudson Valley Location on the Market

If you've always dreamed of owning your very own brewery, the opportunity of a lifetime may be waiting for you in the Hudson Valley.

It's no secret that beer is very popular in New York. But just a few decades ago, there were hardly any breweries to be found in the state. I remember going to one of the early TAP-NY beer festivals where all of the Empire State's breweries assembled to show off their beers. The event was confined to one small room at the Hunter Mountain lodge. In fact, there were so few New York breweries in operation that some from Canada were invited to attend to make sure the place didn't look so empty.

Ten years later, Hunter Mountain's TAP-NY festival had so many breweries in attendance that it stretched through all of the interior space of the lodges, the outside areas of the resort and up into temporary tents erected on the mountain. It's estimated that there are 500 breweries in operation throughout New York, with more opening every year.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New York Brewery Falls on Hard Times

A brewery on the border of the Hudson Valley and Catskills that was just opened two years ago is now being listed for sale. Before opening, the Bridge and Tunnel Brewery spent six years building out the old railroad transfer station in Liberty, New York as its second location.

Based just outside of Bushwick, Brooklyn in Queens, the Bridge and Tunnel Brewery launched to much fanfare in 2012 but has recently hit some hard times. According to QNS.com, the brewery is still struggling from the momentum lost during the pandemic. Owner Rich Castagna told the outlet that he also blames the brewery's problems on the relocation of many of his loyal customers who have since moved out of the city.

Added financial challenges from inflation and an increase in rent caused the brewery to launch a Patreon campaign to help raise funds. Recently, the brewery took to social media to solicit investors to help them purchase their building in Queens, which recently went up for sale.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Liberty, New York Brewery For Sale

Amidst all of this turmoil, the Bridge and Tunnel Brewery has put its two-year-old business in Liberty, New York up for sale. According to the listing from Wichert Realtors, new owners could opt to use the space for their own purposes or continue as a partner with the brewery, selling its beers brewed in Queens.

The building and business, which includes a 20-tap bar, stage, open seating area and a downstairs rental space, are being sold for $895,000.

A-Z (minus X) Brewery Guide of the Hudson Valley Need to know where to go and grab a beer in the Hudson Valley? Here's your A-Z Guide! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers